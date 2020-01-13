An eruption at Taal Volcano, south of Manila in the Philippines has triggered about 75 earthquakes on Monday. Photo: AFP
Taal Volcano eruption: Philippine nationals in Hong Kong worry about relatives’ safety as flights between city and Manila cancelled
- Thousands of Filipinos in Hong Kong left alarmed after volcano triggers at least 75 earthquakes on Monday morning
- At least 20 flights between Hong Kong and Manila, including those run by Cathay Pacific Airways, Cebu Pacific Air, and Philippine Airlines, diverted or cancelled
