Passengers on the high-speed train from Beijing to Hong Kong. Thailand’s case is the first reported infection outside China. Photo: May Tse
Wuhan pneumonia: Thailand confirms first case of virus outside China
- Woman, 61, in hospital since last Wednesday and now recovering
- World Health Organisation says it is working with Chinese and Thai officials on case
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
