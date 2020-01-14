The Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market has been closed since January 1. Photo: AFP
Wuhan pneumonia: Chinese tourist in Thai case did not visit outbreak-linked market, raising fears of possible spread of virus
- Woman, 61, the first confirmed case outside China, could have caught the virus in Wuhan at other markets, which she was understood to have visited
- Thai health official says it appears patient’s infection is not related to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, the site linked to the Wuhan outbreak
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
