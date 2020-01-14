The Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market has been closed since January 1. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Wuhan pneumonia: Chinese tourist in Thai case did not visit outbreak-linked market, raising fears of possible spread of virus

  • Woman, 61, the first confirmed case outside China, could have caught the virus in Wuhan at other markets, which she was understood to have visited
  • Thai health official says it appears patient’s infection is not related to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, the site linked to the Wuhan outbreak
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Elizabeth Cheung and Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 5:09pm, 14 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market has been closed since January 1. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.