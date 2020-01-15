The Hong Kong government has rolled out policies to encourage technological development in the medical sector, but industry insiders say more should be done. Photo: Sam Tsang
Government should embrace innovation in health care sector, industry members say at ‘Redefining Hong Kong Debate Series’
- Speakers on panel urge authorities to make progress in harnessing artificial intelligence for patient care, or roll out apps to match users with doctors
- Such technologies are already available on mainland, with industry insiders saying city risks stagnating if it remains constrained by regulatory framework
Topic | Redefining Hong Kong
