Barbecue pork was among the popular foods found to contain high levels of salt by the Consumer Council. Photo: Felix Wong
Hongkongers told to cut back on food favourites and ditch the sauce, in Consumer Council health warning
- Meal from restaurant in Sheung Wan could have about 2,400mg of sodium, more than World Health Organisation’s recommended daily intake
- Adding sauce to barbecue pork or goose dish increased sodium levels by as much as 38 per cent
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
