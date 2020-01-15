Barbecue pork was among the popular foods found to contain high levels of salt by the Consumer Council. Photo: Felix Wong
Hongkongers told to cut back on food favourites and ditch the sauce, in Consumer Council health warning

  • Meal from restaurant in Sheung Wan could have about 2,400mg of sodium, more than World Health Organisation’s recommended daily intake
  • Adding sauce to barbecue pork or goose dish increased sodium levels by as much as 38 per cent
Kanis Leung
Updated: 9:16pm, 15 Jan, 2020

