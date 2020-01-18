A study by Climate Central estimates that 1.3 million Hongkongers could be hit by flooding every year in areas such as Tai Po, Sha Tin, and at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Watch your carbon footprint: Hong Kong’s getting hotter, as climate change makes its presence felt

  • All signs point to more climate-related trouble ahead, unless change happens soon
  • Concern groups want robust government action, individual lifestyle changes too
Topic |   City Weekend
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 12:00pm, 18 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A study by Climate Central estimates that 1.3 million Hongkongers could be hit by flooding every year in areas such as Tai Po, Sha Tin, and at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zoe Low

Zoe Low

Zoe Low is a reporter at the Post, joining in 2018. Previously, she was an intern at The News Lens International in Taipei, covering Taiwan-China relations and foreign policy and social issues around Asia, particularly Southeast Asia. She graduated from the London School of Economics and the National Chengchi University in Taiwan.