Yau Ming-poon is survived by five children, including Vickie Yau (left). Photo: Brian Wong
Elderly Hong Kong asthma patient’s death was from natural causes, inquest finds, despite family pointing fingers at doctors
- Coroner’s Court jury found that 74-year-old Yau Ming-poon died of respiratory arrest and asthma exacerbation in Tuen Mun Hospital
- But coroner says court’s verdict will not affect the chances of family members winning future civil proceedings
Topic | Hong Kong courts
