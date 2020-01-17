Yau Ming-poon is survived by five children, including Vickie Yau (left). Photo: Brian Wong
Elderly Hong Kong asthma patient’s death was from natural causes, inquest finds, despite family pointing fingers at doctors

  • Coroner’s Court jury found that 74-year-old Yau Ming-poon died of respiratory arrest and asthma exacerbation in Tuen Mun Hospital
  • But coroner says court’s verdict will not affect the chances of family members winning future civil proceedings
Brian Wong
Updated: 6:38pm, 17 Jan, 2020

