With the flu season under way, hospital bed overall occupancy rate was 105 per cent on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Wuhan pneumonia: Hong Kong widens net for suspected cases but medical workers fear already overstretched hospitals will suffer

  • Under expanded criteria, people will be reported if they have symptoms and either visited a mainland hospital or had close contact with patient confirmed to have the virus
  • Public hospitals are already full as the city entered the peak flu season last week
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 10:40pm, 17 Jan, 2020

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.