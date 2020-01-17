With the flu season under way, hospital bed overall occupancy rate was 105 per cent on Thursday. Photo: Edmond So
Wuhan pneumonia: Hong Kong widens net for suspected cases but medical workers fear already overstretched hospitals will suffer
- Under expanded criteria, people will be reported if they have symptoms and either visited a mainland hospital or had close contact with patient confirmed to have the virus
- Public hospitals are already full as the city entered the peak flu season last week
