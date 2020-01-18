Banks have been urged to not print the year or Chinese zodiac sign on lai see packets so those left over can be used again. Photo: Fung Chang
Why ‘lucky money’ red packets are unlikely to disappear in Hong Kong, despite rise of electronic lai see

  • Hongkongers traditionally hand out lai see – red paper packets filled with ‘lucky money’ – on auspicious occasions like birthdays, weddings and Lunar New Year
  • More people are sending their festive gifts and greetings digitally, with e-payment operators and banks reporting greater interest in e-lai see services
Fiona Sun and Zoe Low

Updated: 11:21am, 18 Jan, 2020

