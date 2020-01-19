Increased body temperature checks are needed in Hong Kong, medical experts say. Photo: SCMP
China coronavirus: Hong Kong public health experts call for stepped up prevention measures as suspected cases reported in Shenzhen and Shanghai

  • Hong Kong needs to be more proactive in requesting information from mainland Chinese authorities, doctors say
  • Respiratory medicine expert Professor David Hui says it is only a matter of time before there will be cases in other mainland provinces
Zoe Low
Updated: 6:41pm, 19 Jan, 2020

