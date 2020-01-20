Haze covers the Victoria Harbour skyline on December 22, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s ozone pollution levels nearly doubled over two decades, report from local air-quality watchdog shows
- While Guangdong province industry widely seen as key factor in rise, city leadership encouraged to set internal goals to improve air quality
- Other pollutants decreased over same period, though remain far higher than air-quality goals set by World Health Organisation
