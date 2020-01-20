Haze covers the Victoria Harbour skyline on December 22, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s ozone pollution levels nearly doubled over two decades, report from local air-quality watchdog shows

  • While Guangdong province industry widely seen as key factor in rise, city leadership encouraged to set internal goals to improve air quality
  • Other pollutants decreased over same period, though remain far higher than air-quality goals set by World Health Organisation
Topic |   Hong Kong air pollution
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 9:54pm, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Haze covers the Victoria Harbour skyline on December 22, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zoe Low

Zoe Low

Zoe Low is a reporter at the Post, joining in 2018. Previously, she was an intern at The News Lens International in Taipei, covering Taiwan-China relations and foreign policy and social issues around Asia, particularly Southeast Asia. She graduated from the London School of Economics and the National Chengchi University in Taiwan.