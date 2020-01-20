Passengers at the airport who have taken direct flights from Wuhan will need to fill in health forms. Photo: AP
Hong Kong strengthens detection and response measures against new Wuhan virus as mainland China reveals disease has spread
- Health declaration forms will be used at airport and expanded monitoring will cover everyone arriving from Hubei province
- Mainland authorities reveal there are five cases in Beijing, one in Shanghai and 14 in Guangdong province, which borders Hong Kong
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Passengers at the airport who have taken direct flights from Wuhan will need to fill in health forms. Photo: AP