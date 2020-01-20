Passengers at the airport who have taken direct flights from Wuhan will need to fill in health forms. Photo: AP
Hong Kong strengthens detection and response measures against new Wuhan virus as mainland China reveals disease has spread

  • Health declaration forms will be used at airport and expanded monitoring will cover everyone arriving from Hubei province
  • Mainland authorities reveal there are five cases in Beijing, one in Shanghai and 14 in Guangdong province, which borders Hong Kong
Victor Ting
Updated: 12:04am, 21 Jan, 2020

