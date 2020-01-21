A security officer stands guard outside a checkpoint at the Beijing West Railway Station. Photo: Reuters
Wuhan coronavirus: 20 other cities in China affected by outbreak, Hong Kong academics say
- The model developed by Hong Kong University suggests coronavirus outbreak worse than officially reported
- Model, which used travel and other data to map out the likely spread of the virus, estimated 1,343 people had been infected in Wuhan
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
A security officer stands guard outside a checkpoint at the Beijing West Railway Station. Photo: Reuters