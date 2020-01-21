Cathay Pacific employees stand near the check-in desks at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific cabin crew warn of ‘catastrophic’ consequences of not guarding against spread of Wuhan virus as they demand right to wear masks on all flights
- Flight attendants’ union calls on airline to expand policy that allows crew on mainland routes to protect themselves
- Employees express concern about spending hours trapped in plane with passengers who may have come from Wuhan
