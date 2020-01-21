Cathay Pacific employees stand near the check-in desks at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Cathay Pacific cabin crew warn of ‘catastrophic’ consequences of not guarding against spread of Wuhan virus as they demand right to wear masks on all flights

  • Flight attendants’ union calls on airline to expand policy that allows crew on mainland routes to protect themselves
  • Employees express concern about spending hours trapped in plane with passengers who may have come from Wuhan
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 10:16pm, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Cathay Pacific employees stand near the check-in desks at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phila Siu

Phila Siu

Phila Siu, also known as Bobby, has been a journalist since 2009. He has reported on human rights, security, politics, and society in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University and a human rights law master's degree from the University of Hong Kong.