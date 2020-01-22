Doctors in protective gear at a hospital in Wuhan, the source of the outbreak that has now spread to Macau. Photo: Weibo
China coronavirus: Macau confirms first case as new disease looms over Hong Kong
- Detection doubts as the 52-year-old female patient passed through border checkpoints without showing symptoms
- Hong Kong looks increasingly vulnerable as virus takes hold over its borders to the north and west
