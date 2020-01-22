The man had arrived at Hong Kong’s high-speed rail terminus on Tuesday, where he was found to be suffering from a fever. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to confirm first case of China coronavirus after man who arrived in city with a fever found positive in two tests

  • Mainland Chinese passenger thought to have travelled in to city on high-speed rail, having earlier been to Wuhan
  • Patient currently isolated in Queen Elizabeth Hospital and third test to confirm is under way
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Elizabeth Cheung and Alvin Lum

Updated: 6:39pm, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The man had arrived at Hong Kong’s high-speed rail terminus on Tuesday, where he was found to be suffering from a fever. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.