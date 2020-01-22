The man had arrived at Hong Kong’s high-speed rail terminus on Tuesday, where he was found to be suffering from a fever. Photo: AP
Hong Kong to confirm first case of China coronavirus after man who arrived in city with a fever found positive in two tests
- Mainland Chinese passenger thought to have travelled in to city on high-speed rail, having earlier been to Wuhan
- Patient currently isolated in Queen Elizabeth Hospital and third test to confirm is under way
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
