Some Cathay Pacific flight attendants have stressed it is their basic human right to wear a mask to work. Photo: Winson Wong
China coronavirus: after union fury, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways will let staff wear surgical masks on flights
- Workers had accused the airline of violating their basic rights
- Virus has already killed nine people and infected 440 others across mainland China
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Some Cathay Pacific flight attendants have stressed it is their basic human right to wear a mask to work. Photo: Winson Wong