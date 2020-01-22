Malaysia's environment minister Yeo Bee Yin stands beside a container full of plastic waste just before it is shipped back to its country of origin. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong green groups demand action after Malaysia ships nine containers of waste back to city

  • Southeast Asian country says containers did not have proper permits and believes waste was contaminated
  • Hong Kong is one of biggest re-exporters of waste after mainland China stopped importing it
Phila Siu
Updated: 11:05pm, 22 Jan, 2020

Phila Siu, also known as Bobby, has been a journalist since 2009. He has reported on human rights, security, politics, and society in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University and a human rights law master's degree from the University of Hong Kong.