A mainland tourist checks out of the Empire Hotel Kowloon in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
China coronavirus: guests check out of Hong Kong hotel where family of first man diagnosed with deadly infection stayed
- Family of mainland Chinese man with virus stayed at Empire Hotel Kowloon during brief stopover in city
- Angry traveller says staff did not tell him family had been at hotel before flying to Philippines
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
