A mainland tourist checks out of the Empire Hotel Kowloon in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

China coronavirus: guests check out of Hong Kong hotel where family of first man diagnosed with deadly infection stayed

  • Family of mainland Chinese man with virus stayed at Empire Hotel Kowloon during brief stopover in city
  • Angry traveller says staff did not tell him family had been at hotel before flying to Philippines
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 11:59pm, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A mainland tourist checks out of the Empire Hotel Kowloon in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.