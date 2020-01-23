An elderly Hong Kong resident wears a surgical mask, as the city confirmed its second coronavirus case. Photo: Winson Wong
China coronavirus: Hong Kong widens criteria for suspected cases after second patient confirmed, as MTR cancels Wuhan train ticket sales
- Doctors should report case if someone has either a fever or respiratory symptoms, not both, health chiefs say
- Three people who had close contact with second confirmed patient will be quarantined
