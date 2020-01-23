Pictures of medical staff wearing full protective gear walking along Queen’s Road in Central went viral on Thursday. Photo: Handout
China coronavirus: panic sweeps through Hong Kong business district after medical staff in full protective gear are seen taking woman to waiting ambulance

  • Family of three arrived on Wednesday from mainland Chinese city of Wuhan, the source of deadly outbreak
  • Staff at eye clinic they were attending tested them and found woman had relatively high body temperature
Updated: 5:27pm, 23 Jan, 2020

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.