Mainland Chinese tourists at Hong Kong’s high-speed rail terminus in West Kowloon on Thursday. Photo: Winson Wong
China coronavirus: give us free masks, make health declarations at all entry points compulsory and put Wuhan on same travel alert as Syria, medical experts tell Hong Kong government
- Dr Ho Pak-leung from HKU says government doing worse than in 2003, when Sars killed 299 people in the city
- Many medical experts and lawmakers unite in calls for free masks to be distributed, as Macau orders 20 million to be sold at low price
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
