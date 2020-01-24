Cathay Pacific says it will allow passengers flying to or from any mainland China airport to rebook, reroute or take a refund on any type of ticket booked up to the end of February. Photo: Bloomberg
Wuhan coronavirus: Cathay Pacific offers refunds on all mainland China flights until end of February, as Hong Kong’s tour agents cancel bookings
- Airline website says it will allow passengers flying to or from any mainland China airport to rebook, reroute or take a refund on any type of ticket booked
- Hong Thai Travel is cancelling all outbound tours to China from Saturday to January 31, affecting about 2,500 travellers from around 80 tour groups
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
