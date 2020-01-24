As of Friday noon, the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus in mainland China hit 26, among at least 875 confirmed cases. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

China coronavirus: Hong Kong reports 66 more suspected cases overnight as health officials broaden list of symptoms in patients

  • Total number of suspected cases reach 236 by Friday morning, with 119 hospitalised and placed in isolation
  • Dr Chung Kin-lai, Hospital Authority’s director of quality and safety, attributes new suspected cases to widened criteria for reporting
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 3:47pm, 24 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

As of Friday noon, the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus in mainland China hit 26, among at least 875 confirmed cases. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau

Cannix joined the Post in 2014 after many years in journalism and some years working for legislators. She is interested in issues related to social justice and won SOPA's Excellence in Reporting Award in 2005.