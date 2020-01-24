As of Friday noon, the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus in mainland China hit 26, among at least 875 confirmed cases. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
China coronavirus: Hong Kong reports 66 more suspected cases overnight as health officials broaden list of symptoms in patients
- Total number of suspected cases reach 236 by Friday morning, with 119 hospitalised and placed in isolation
- Dr Chung Kin-lai, Hospital Authority’s director of quality and safety, attributes new suspected cases to widened criteria for reporting
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
