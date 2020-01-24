Long queues were seen at the AEON department store in Tai Koo, which only allowed customers to buy two boxes of masks each. Photo: Stella Lee
Hong Kong face mask prices soar as residents scramble to stock up amid Wuhan coronavirus fears
- Some pharmacies have tripled prices since cases were confirmed inside the city, residents told the Post
- Meanwhile, several district councils have approved funding to get masks in hands of city’s poor and elderly
