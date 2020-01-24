Long queues were seen at the AEON department store in Tai Koo, which only allowed customers to buy two boxes of masks each. Photo: Stella Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong face mask prices soar as residents scramble to stock up amid Wuhan coronavirus fears

  • Some pharmacies have tripled prices since cases were confirmed inside the city, residents told the Post
  • Meanwhile, several district councils have approved funding to get masks in hands of city’s poor and elderly
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Kanis Leung and Alvin Lum

Updated: 4:16pm, 24 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Long queues were seen at the AEON department store in Tai Koo, which only allowed customers to buy two boxes of masks each. Photo: Stella Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.