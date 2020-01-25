A worker walks past a plaque at Kwong Wah Hospital to commemorate Sars victims. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

‘Don’t repeat the mistakes of Sars’, survivors’ group urges Hong Kong government as it wrestles with China coronavirus outbreak

  • Hong Kong Sars Mutual Help Association calls on government to be proactive, including banning non-locals who visited Wuhan within the past month from entering city
  • The city’s fight against the new coronavirus has been an emotional reminder for many Sars survivors, group chairman says
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Cannix Yau , Kanis Leung , Alvin Lum

Updated: 1:07am, 25 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A worker walks past a plaque at Kwong Wah Hospital to commemorate Sars victims. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau

Cannix joined the Post in 2014 after many years in journalism and some years working for legislators. She is interested in issues related to social justice and won SOPA's Excellence in Reporting Award in 2005.

Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung

Kanis is a reporter for the City desk. She joined the Post in 2018.

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.