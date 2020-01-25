Several airlines have given their on-board staff the freedom to wear masks, but Finnair is refusing to do so despite demands from flight attendants. Photo: Shutterstock
China virus: Finnair staff in Hong Kong refused permission to wear masks during Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
- Flight attendants demand the right to take the face-covering precaution against Wuhan coronavirus
- Bosses at Finland-based airline reject call saying masks are not recommended by health authorities
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Several airlines have given their on-board staff the freedom to wear masks, but Finnair is refusing to do so despite demands from flight attendants. Photo: Shutterstock