A sixth person in Hong Kong has the new coronavirus, it was revealed on Sunday, and will be moved to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung. Photo: Felix Wong
China coronavirus: Hong Kong has its sixth patient, a local resident, as pressure mounts on government to tighten border with mainland
- Patient in Ruttonjee Hospital, Wan Chai, is second Hongkonger certified as struck down by the illness, with total of six cases confirmed in the city
- Pressure increases on government to tighten – or even close – its border with mainland China, where virus has killed dozens
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
