A sixth person in Hong Kong has the new coronavirus, it was revealed on Sunday, and will be moved to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung. Photo: Felix Wong
China coronavirus: Hong Kong has its sixth patient, a local resident, as pressure mounts on government to tighten border with mainland

  • Patient in Ruttonjee Hospital, Wan Chai, is second Hongkonger certified as struck down by the illness, with total of six cases confirmed in the city
  • Pressure increases on government to tighten – or even close – its border with mainland China, where virus has killed dozens
Kimmy Chung , Sum Lok-kei , Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:28pm, 26 Jan, 2020

