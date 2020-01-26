A masked man dressed in black tossed a petrol bomb igniting a fire in the lobby of the Fanling public housing estate the government suggested could serve as a quarantine site for Wuhan coronavirus. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Wuhan coronavirus: Hong Kong police, protesters clash as anger erupts over proposal to use housing block as quarantine site

  • Protesters respond to quarantine proposal by blocking roads, setting fire to newly constructed block with petrol bombs
  • Government pledges to quell concerns at upcoming district council meeting
Danny Lee
Updated: 11:08pm, 26 Jan, 2020

