A masked man dressed in black tossed a petrol bomb igniting a fire in the lobby of the Fanling public housing estate the government suggested could serve as a quarantine site for Wuhan coronavirus. Photo: Edmond So
Wuhan coronavirus: Hong Kong police, protesters clash as anger erupts over proposal to use housing block as quarantine site
- Protesters respond to quarantine proposal by blocking roads, setting fire to newly constructed block with petrol bombs
- Government pledges to quell concerns at upcoming district council meeting
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
