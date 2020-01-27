Almost everyone out on Hong Kong’s streets on Sunday was spotted wearing masks. Photo: Dickson Lee
China coronavirus: demand for face masks surges amid short supply in Hong Kong as government denies accusation it stockpiled safety gear for internal use

  • Local media platforms suggest the government has amassed up to 100 million masks, leading to its shortage in the market
  • But government denies allegation, says it obtained a 1.1 million monthly average of the face coverings and gave out ‘almost the same’ number
Albert Han
Updated: 10:12am, 27 Jan, 2020

