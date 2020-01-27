The father initially did not tell staff at United Christian Hospital about his job. Photo: Winson Wong
China coronavirus: baby with fever put in Hong Kong isolation ward as a ‘precaution’ after father failed to reveal he works at mainland hospital

  • Hospital Authority confirms 23-day-old boy has been admitted to an isolation ward for treatment and coronavirus genome testing for ‘sake of prudence’
  • Father did not tell A&E staff that he worked in a mainland hospital which had taken in new coronavirus patients, only declaring it later to other workers
Victor Ting
Updated: 6:40am, 27 Jan, 2020

