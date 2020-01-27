Hong Kong reported its eighth imported case of infection on Sunday. All of the patients had been to Wuhan and most entered the city via high-speed rail. Photo: May Tse
China coronavirus: why calls to close Hong Kong border have split medical sector
- Hubei residents and anyone who had visited the province in the last 14 days will now be denied entry to Hong Kong but some say the measure does not go far enough
- City’s leader Carrie Lam has ruled out the idea of a complete ban, calling it ‘inappropriate and impractical’
