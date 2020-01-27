Health chief Sophia Chan wore a mask as she told RTHK the system stopping Hubei province visitors from entering Hong Kong was not foolproof. Photo: Now TV
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

China coronavirus: Hong Kong health minister admits Hubei entry ban ‘not 100 per cent effective’, ahead of meeting to discuss new measures against contagion

  • Top officials to gather on Monday to discuss new measures against spread of deadly virus
  • Sophia Chan admits ban will not prevent all those barred under new restrictions from entering Hong Kong, but urges honest declarations at border
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:27pm, 27 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Health chief Sophia Chan wore a mask as she told RTHK the system stopping Hubei province visitors from entering Hong Kong was not foolproof. Photo: Now TV
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.