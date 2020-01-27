Health chief Sophia Chan wore a mask as she told RTHK the system stopping Hubei province visitors from entering Hong Kong was not foolproof. Photo: Now TV
China coronavirus: Hong Kong health minister admits Hubei entry ban ‘not 100 per cent effective’, ahead of meeting to discuss new measures against contagion
- Top officials to gather on Monday to discuss new measures against spread of deadly virus
- Sophia Chan admits ban will not prevent all those barred under new restrictions from entering Hong Kong, but urges honest declarations at border
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Health chief Sophia Chan wore a mask as she told RTHK the system stopping Hubei province visitors from entering Hong Kong was not foolproof. Photo: Now TV