There could be many more cases in Wuhan, Hong Kong researchers say. Photo: EPA
China coronavirus: Hong Kong medical experts call for ‘draconian’ measures in city as research estimates there are already 44,000 cases in Wuhan

  • HKU’s faculty of medicine dean Gabriel Leung says research shows self-sustaining human-to-human transmission is already happening in all major mainland cities
  • He called for measures to limit people’s movement, school closures, work-from-home arrangements and cancellation of mass gatherings
Victor Ting
Updated: 8:39pm, 27 Jan, 2020

