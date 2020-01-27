There could be many more cases in Wuhan, Hong Kong researchers say. Photo: EPA
China coronavirus: Hong Kong medical experts call for ‘draconian’ measures in city as research estimates there are already 44,000 cases in Wuhan
- HKU’s faculty of medicine dean Gabriel Leung says research shows self-sustaining human-to-human transmission is already happening in all major mainland cities
- He called for measures to limit people’s movement, school closures, work-from-home arrangements and cancellation of mass gatherings
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
There could be many more cases in Wuhan, Hong Kong researchers say. Photo: EPA