The street outside Fai Ming Estate in Fanling, after a January 28 protest over plans to turn the housing development into a quarantine facility. Photo: Winson Wong
Wuhan coronavirus: Fear of infection, lack of consultation drive defiance over quarantine plan in Hong Kong border town
- Assurances that those known to be infected would not be sent to Fanling fail to convince many who spoke to the Post
- Some flats inside of one of the estates’ two residential blocks were already equipped with beds and small appliances
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
The street outside Fai Ming Estate in Fanling, after a January 28 protest over plans to turn the housing development into a quarantine facility. Photo: Winson Wong