A photo of the packaging from the contaminated products seized in the Philippines. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s Wanchai Ferry brand of pork dumplings distances itself from Philippine seizure of products with same name tainted with African swine fever virus

  • Famous local company says it has no distribution channels to the country, but batch was shipped from mainland China and carries packaging design similar to its official products there.
Topic |   African swine fever
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:32pm, 27 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A photo of the packaging from the contaminated products seized in the Philippines. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE