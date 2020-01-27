A photo of the packaging from the contaminated products seized in the Philippines. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Wanchai Ferry brand of pork dumplings distances itself from Philippine seizure of products with same name tainted with African swine fever virus
- Famous local company says it has no distribution channels to the country, but batch was shipped from mainland China and carries packaging design similar to its official products there.
Topic | African swine fever
