Doctors and nurses are having to take turns in isolation wards. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong medical workers draw fortune sticks to decide who works in coronavirus quarantine wards
- Doctor says he and his colleagues have been put under intense pressure with the emergence of the new virus
- The Hospital Authority has stressed the situation is under control but frontline medical workers paint a different picture
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Doctors and nurses are having to take turns in isolation wards. Photo: Sam Tsang