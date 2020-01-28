Doctors and nurses are having to take turns in isolation wards. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong medical workers draw fortune sticks to decide who works in coronavirus quarantine wards

  • Doctor says he and his colleagues have been put under intense pressure with the emergence of the new virus
  • The Hospital Authority has stressed the situation is under control but frontline medical workers paint a different picture
Chris Lau , Phila Siu , Victor Ting

Updated: 8:46am, 28 Jan, 2020

