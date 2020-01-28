Politicians want the Hong Kong government to consider tougher measures to restrict travellers from regions with virus outbreak from entering the city. Photo: Bloomberg
China coronavirus: Hong Kong’s pro-establishment party DAB backs proposal to temporarily close border checkpoints with mainland China to control outbreak
- DAB leader Starry Lee says ‘special circumstances require special measures’, while Chinese University medical experts also call for more steps to prevent outbreak
- Party also urges government to disclose how many visitors from Hubei have entered into Hong Kong
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Politicians want the Hong Kong government to consider tougher measures to restrict travellers from regions with virus outbreak from entering the city. Photo: Bloomberg