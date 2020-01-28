Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her team explain the latest measures. Photo: Nora Tam
China coronavirus: Hong Kong government to drastically cut cross-border travel with mainland by closing railways, reducing bus services and cutting flights by half
- Officials stop short of ordering a total border shutdown as demanded by legislators from across the political spectrum
- Chinese authorities confirm the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has soared to 106 with 1,771 new cases
