The previously unknown coronavirus has killed more than 100 people and infected thousands. Photo: National Microbiology Data Centre
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

China coronavirus: Hong Kong researchers have already developed vaccine but need time to test it, expert reveals

  • HKU’s Professor Yuen Kwok-yung says his team is working on vaccine, having isolated virus from the city’s first imported case
  • Scientists in mainland China and the United States are also racing to produce a vaccine for the deadly new coronavirus
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:48pm, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The previously unknown coronavirus has killed more than 100 people and infected thousands. Photo: National Microbiology Data Centre
READ FULL ARTICLE
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.