The previously unknown coronavirus has killed more than 100 people and infected thousands. Photo: National Microbiology Data Centre
China coronavirus: Hong Kong researchers have already developed vaccine but need time to test it, expert reveals
- HKU’s Professor Yuen Kwok-yung says his team is working on vaccine, having isolated virus from the city’s first imported case
- Scientists in mainland China and the United States are also racing to produce a vaccine for the deadly new coronavirus
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
