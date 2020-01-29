Objects were found on the tracks between Fanling and Sheung Shui, causing delays on the MTR service. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protesters disrupt MTR rail services, declare ‘dawn of anti-epidemic’ strikes over government’s handling of Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
- East Rail line, which terminates by the Hong Kong-mainland border, hit by delays after objects found on track
- Demonstrators target road and rail over the government’s border arrangements amid virus outbreak
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
