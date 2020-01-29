Scientists in Hong Kong are part of the global effort to find treatments for the newly discovered coronavirus, which has infected thousands of people, killing more than 130 in mainland China. Photo: Dickson Lee
China coronavirus: Hong Kong professor Yuen Kwok-yung says effectiveness of drugs could be judged within weeks, with tests due to start in city
- University of Hong Kong scientists looking at whether drugs used during Sars epidemic will work for those infected with Wuhan coronavirus
- The new virus has already claimed more than 130 lives in mainland China, with eight people confirmed as infected in Hong Kong
