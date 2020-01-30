Professor Rudolf Wu says it can be deduced that fish will eventually become exist. Photo: Winson Wong
Lack of oxygen in marine environments may threaten long-term fish populations, study led by Hong Kong scientist finds

  • Study led by marine scientist Rudolf Wu of Education University finds eggs of adult female fish either died off after failing to develop normally, or did not hatch due to low oxygen
  • Wu says apart from ecosystem concerns, the research also has implications for human health, as the reproductive systems of humans and fish are 90 per cent similar
Zoe Low
Updated: 9:26am, 30 Jan, 2020

