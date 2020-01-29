A crowd throngs an outlet for masks at Kornhill Plaza in Taikoo Shing. Photo: May Tse
Long queues at outlets across Hong Kong selling masks, as panic buying continues amid Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
- Government blamed for only partial border closures with mainland, while authorities accused of not ensuring steady supply of protective gear
- Commerce and Economic Development Bureau says it has met retailers and urged those with shipment issues to contact it for help
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
