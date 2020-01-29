A crowd throngs an outlet for masks at Kornhill Plaza in Taikoo Shing. Photo: May Tse
Long queues at outlets across Hong Kong selling masks, as panic buying continues amid Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

  • Government blamed for only partial border closures with mainland, while authorities accused of not ensuring steady supply of protective gear
  • Commerce and Economic Development Bureau says it has met retailers and urged those with shipment issues to contact it for help
Chan Ho-him and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 7:36pm, 29 Jan, 2020

