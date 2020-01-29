A hospital worker in protective clothing stands at an entrance to Princess Margaret Hospital, where 23 nurses called in sick on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: Hong Kong nurses call in sick in protest at government refusal to close borders
- Some 90 nurses take day off in protest at administration’s response to deadly outbreak
- 3,000 medical staff sign petition backing strike action next week
