City University has more than 400 exchange partners from 44 countries and regions. Photo: Handout
Three Hong Kong universities declared ‘most international’ by Times Higher Education World University Rankings
- City University tops among 170 institutions across the world, followed by University of Hong Kong, while Chinese University is ranked fifth
- Rankings are based on proportions of international staff and students, publications with international co-authors, and global standing of universities
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
City University has more than 400 exchange partners from 44 countries and regions. Photo: Handout