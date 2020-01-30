Health minister Sophia Chan came under fire for the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a special health panel meeting at the Legislative Council. Photo: RTHK
China coronavirus: Hubei residents found in Hong Kong hotels, but security chiefs say they are powerless to isolate or deport them

  • Immigration officers searched 110 city hotels and identified 15 travellers from province that is epicentre of deadly outbreak
  • But none showed any signs of being ill, so officials could only take down their contact details
Updated: 4:24pm, 30 Jan, 2020

