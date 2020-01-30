Families are struggling to get hold of surgical masks, leading to long queues outside shops. Photo: May Tse
China coronavirus: where to find surgical masks in Hong Kong, when to throw used ones away and the myths surrounding them
- Thousands queue up for facial coverings in Hong Kong, but many left frustrated by citywide shortages
- Read on for information about supplies, the government’s response and how best to protect yourself against Wuhan virus
