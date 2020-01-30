Ambulance workers in protective gear load a stretcher at Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: more than 500 doctors, health care workers in Hong Kong join calls for border closure with mainland China, threatening strikes in strongly worded letters to officials
- Frontline staff are complaining about a ‘dangerous working environment’, claiming poor hospital rosters put their lives and that of patients at risk
- Medical staff say border measures needed to ‘curb perverse incentive’ for non-residents to come to city for medical care amid crisis
