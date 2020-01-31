Hongkongers have extended their masks search to the web, where they have found similar problems with supply. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hongkongers’ online orders for masks cancelled as overseas suppliers report shortages
- Retailers based in US and across Asia are unable to fulfil online orders made in Hong Kong
- Government says 32 million masks will be bound for Hong Kong, but an academic says 300 million could be used per month in the city
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
