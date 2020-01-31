Hongkongers have extended their masks search to the web, where they have found similar problems with supply. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hongkongers’ online orders for masks cancelled as overseas suppliers report shortages

  • Retailers based in US and across Asia are unable to fulfil online orders made in Hong Kong
  • Government says 32 million masks will be bound for Hong Kong, but an academic says 300 million could be used per month in the city
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Sum Lok-kei
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 11:20am, 31 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hongkongers have extended their masks search to the web, where they have found similar problems with supply. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei joined the Post in 2018. He is a reporter on the Hong Kong desk.